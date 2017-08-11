9to5Rewards: Anker Bluetooth Audio Package w/ Speaker + Headphones [Giveaway]

We’ve come to the end of the week, which means it’s time for another 9to5Rewards giveaway. Our partner this Friday is Anker, who is giving one lucky reader a Bluetooth audio bundle that includes the SoundCore Boost Speaker and SoundBuds Life headphones. Head below to find out how you can win this package for yourself.

Anker is known as one of the most trusted smartphone accessory brands out there. They’ve been focused on expanding their audio offerings in 2017, starting with the SoundCore Boost speaker and SoundBuds Life headphones. Both offer Bluetooth capabilities and exceptional battery life.

With 12-hours of battery life and 20W of total sound, the $79 SoundCore is perfect for jamming out to tunes during the summer. It’s also IPX5 water-resistance, so you can take it by the pool or to the beach. Anker’s $50 SoundBuds Life feature over 20 hours worth of playback on a full charge, alongside a water-resistant rating, too.

Congratulations to Colton Goodlet @CGoodlet26, our winner of last week’s Colorware giveaway.

