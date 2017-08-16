iFixit selling Fix Kits for iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus batteries, screens, and small parts

iFixit has launched a new range of Fix Kits for the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus for affordable do-it-yourself repairs at home. Specialized kits include parts and tools for screen swaps, batteries replacements, and more so you can avoid expensive repair costs.

In addition to the right materials, iFixit provides the expertise to do your own repairs with step-by-step tutorials that include videos:

Swap out a sapped battery. Replace that cracked screen. Fix your front camera and make your selfies great again. Our latest crop of Fix Kits are packed with all the essentials for your next iPhone 7 (or 7 Plus) repair. It’s easier to fix something when you know what to expect. Luckily for you, we’ve got iPhone 7 & 7 Plus guides and videos to get your started. Thousands of fixers have used our manuals to repair their phones. You can too.

iFixit offers ten iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus Fix Kits for screen repairs, battery swaps, camera and sensor replacements, and Lightning connector fixes. Prices range from $34.95 to $164.95 with kits for both iPhone screen sizes and each color option available.

If you’re more ambitious and looking to save on tools, you can find more economical options from Flureon for $12.99 (reg. $35.99) and AmazonBasics for $10.99.