9to5Toys Lunch Break: Bose QuietComfort Wireless Headphones $300, iPhone SE $150, Apple Watch $70 off, more

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

The popular Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Headphones hit $300 shipped

Best Buy offers Apple’s iPhone SE 32GB with prepaid service for $150 shipped, more

Apple Watch Series 1/2 now $70 off with all color options starting at $199, more

Nearly every iPad model is on sale today at Staples and B&H

B&H discounts 2017 iPad Pro models by up to $70 (tax NY/NJ only)

B&H knocks $500 off Apple’s 2016 15-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar (Tax NY/NJ only)

Best Buy and B&H take up to $525 off 2016 MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar

Apple 2017 13-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar gets $150 discount (Tax NY/NJ only)

Best back-to-school backpacks from $30: Timbuk2, OGIO, Kenneth Cole, more

Save up to 80% off select back to school eTextbooks at Amazon, today only

Best back-to-school gear and gadgets to upgrade your workspace

Massive iOS Final Fantasy Sale: titles now 50% off starting at just $4 + more

Review: NuForce BE2 Bluetooth Earbuds rock solid sound at a compelling price

9to5Rewards: Anker Bluetooth Audio Package w/ Speaker + Headphones [Giveaway]

MORE NEW DEALS:

AOC 40-inch 4K UHD Monitor includes a built-in USB hub for $500 shipped

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

Twelve South unveils matte black aluminum Curve stand for MacBook

FrontRow wearable cam captures all of life’s best moments so you don’t have to

Schlage smart locks now work with Android devices, available from $200