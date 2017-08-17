Latest Instagram update brings new options to reply with photos and videos

An update today to Instagram adds new ways to reply with photos and videos and also includes the option to send split-screen replies.

So far this month, we’ve seen Apple officially open an Instagram account, while the social media service has started testing a two-person live streaming feature, and also rolled out a new thread-based comment update.

Today, Instagram announced in a blog post new ways that users can use photos and videos to reply to photos, videos, and reshared posts in Direct.

Your reply will automatically include a sticker of what you’re replying to. Just hit “reply” to open the camera, take a selfie, and send.

The other new feature is the option to send split-screen replies by tapping on the sticker and being able to draw on it.

Add your own perspective by drawing on the sticker, whether you’re painting a mustache on your friend’s selfie or doodling on a beach photo.

Instagram version 10.34 includes these new updates and is a free download from the App Store.

