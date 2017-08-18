Happy Hour Podcast 133 | LTE Apple Watch doubts, controversial iOS 11 icons and Apple’s TV ambitions

Aug. 18th 2017

This week Benjamin and Jeff discuss the latest Apple Watch 3 rumors including LTE and cellular calling, the new iOS 11 beta 6 and what has changed, Apple’s billion dollar TV show buying budget, and Jeff’s Nintendo Switch video review.

Sony A6500

Here’s what we discussed in this episode:

