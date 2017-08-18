Happy Hour Podcast 133 | LTE Apple Watch doubts, controversial iOS 11 icons and Apple’s TV ambitions
This week Benjamin and Jeff discuss the latest Apple Watch 3 rumors including LTE and cellular calling, the new iOS 11 beta 6 and what has changed, Apple’s billion dollar TV show buying budget, and Jeff’s Nintendo Switch video review.
Here’s what we discussed in this episode:
- CNBC corroborates LTE cellular Apple Watch reports, will launch alongside iPhone 8 at September event
- KGI: LTE Apple Watch likely using eSIM, no phone calling or Android support expected
- Apple releases iOS 11 developer beta 6 (and public beta 5) with new Maps & App Store icons
- What’s new in iOS 11 beta 6? Hands-on with new features and changes [Video]
- Apple to spend $1bn on original content and produce up to 10 new shows over the next year, according to report
- Crazy rumor time: blurry images claim to show a ’60-inch OLED Apple television’
- Switch review: Nintendo doesn’t need the iPhone [Video]
