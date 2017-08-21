4K Apple TV codename referenced in tvOS 11 beta 7

As Apple today released another round of beta updates for iOS, macOS, and tvOS, we’re hearing more details about the company’s upcoming products. This time, developer Guilherme Rambo has dug up information about the expected 4K Apple TV.

Back in February, Bloomberg reported that the next Apple TV with 4K support carried a codename of ‘J105’. Today, Rambo discovered HDR assets in tvOS beta 7 with references to Apple TV model J105a.

Earlier this month, Rambo found strings in the leaked HomePod firmware that seemed to confirm that the upcoming Apple TV would offer 4K/HDR support (specifically, both HDR10 and Dolby Vision.)

Now, with today’s find of model J105a in the latest tvOS beta, the rumors we’ve been hearing about the next Apple TV seem imminent. Also, ahead of updated hardware, some users in the UK have noticed (4K, HDR) showing up in their iTunes purchase receipts.

tvOS 11 Beta 7 contains some HDR assets for model J105A 😇 pic.twitter.com/IH2XdDfrrW — Guilherme Rambo (@_inside) August 21, 2017

