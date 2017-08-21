tvOS 11 developer beta 7 rolling out for the Apple TV now

- Aug. 21st 2017 9:56 am PT

Apple is rolling out the seventh tvOS 11 developer beta for testing on the fourth-gen Apple TV. tvOS 11 brings Home screen sync, automatic dark and light mode, full AirPods support, AirPlay 2 and more.

tvOS 11 beta 7 is currently only available to registered developers for testing, although a free public beta that usually follows a few days after is also active.

For more on tvOS 11, check out these stories:

We’ll update with any changes found in the latest tvOS 11 beta as well.

