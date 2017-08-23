Apple refreshes News Publisher with new dashboard, fonts, and more

Apple has today updated its News Publisher with a fresh design across the iCloud based media manager.

The refresh brings a totally redesigned dashboard, bolder fonts, and an improved UI.

At the top of the new design users will see Articles, Analytics, and Settings. Each with a clean sidebar style list on the left. The most prominent change many will notice will be the redesigned dashboard, which features a grid style layout of the various analytics.

The analytics section lets publishers slice up all sorts of data into helpful reports, including a custom report and a recurring report option.

Other Apple News updates over the last few months include Apple bringing reader demographics and third-party ad support, the possibility of using Google Ads, and the hiring its first editor-in-chief.

