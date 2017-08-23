Facebook rolling out ability to take 360-degree photos in iOS app

Facebook today is bringing the option to take 360-degree photos with its iOS app without needing any extra hardware beyond your iPhone.

Reported by TechCrunch, the new capability to capture 360-degree photos right within the Facebook iOS app is rolling out to users starting today. Although we haven’t seen the feature on any of our devices here at 9to5, keep an eye out for the new option at the top of your News Feed near the Update Status bar.

Last summer Facebook brought the ability to upload a panoramic photo which the service would then convert into a 360-esque version. Facebook was also early to let users post 360-degree videos to the platform when it announced the feature back in 2015.

TechCrunch notes that Facebook users can use 360-degree photos as cover photos, as well as posting them in albums, groups, and on your timeline. You can also tag people in the new immersive images.

Here are Facebook’s instructions on using the new feature:

Open the Facebook app and click the ‘360 Photo’ option from the top of your News Feed where you update your status

Press the blue button and follow the path from start to finish until you’ve taken a complete panorama

Select your preferred ‘starting view’ within the photo and share

Facebook has brought a good amount of updates to its iOS app this month. We’ve seen the social media service launch its new Watch platform, revamp its News Feed and camera features, and give its Safety Check feature a permanent home.

Facebook is a free download from the App Store.

