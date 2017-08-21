Facebook’s Safety Check feature getting permanent placement in iOS app and the web

First released in 2014, Facebook’s Safety Check feature will be getting a dedicated home for both the iOS app as well as on the web.

The Safety Check feature allows users to let loved ones know they are safe if they are near or in a crisis. Facebook shared via its Disaster Response page that the social media service will be rolling out the permanent feature over the coming weeks.

Safety Check helps our community let loved ones know they are safe during a crisis, find and give help, as well as learn more about a crisis. There’s now a single place to go to see where Safety Check has recently been activated, get the information you need and potentially be able to help affected areas. We will gradually roll this out in the upcoming weeks starting today.

While the images shared by Facebook only show the Android app, the Safety Check feature should be found by tapping the hamburger button (Explore tab) in the bottom right of the updated iOS app.

Last week, Facebook rolled out an update that brought a host of changes to its News Feed and Camera features. Earlier in the month it also launched its new Watch video platform.

Facebook is a free download from the App Store.

Via Mashable

