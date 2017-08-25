Facebook announces new memory features & ‘On This Day’ changes coming to News Feed

In addition to recent changes to the Newsfeed and other aspects of the app, Facebook today has announced new “On This Day” features for its mobile applications. In a blog post, the social network announced new features for easily “recapping your memories” baked right into the News Feed.

Spigen TEKA RA200 Airpods Earhooks Cover

The new features come as additions to the basic “On This Day” feature, which shows users their posts on that day from past years. Staring today, however, Facebook users will notice new memory recaps in their News Feed. The recaps will appear as individual cards, with posts and images categorized by specific seasons or months. For instance, you might see one called “Your January Memories” or “A Look Back at Your Summer.”

We’ve launched a new experience that packages your recent memories in a delightful way for you to enjoy and share. For related recent memories, we will bundle them into a monthly or seasonal memory recap story. Like On This Day, these memory recap stories will show up in News Feed and are shareable.

Facebook is also rolling out updates to the “On This Day” feature, which it says has become one of the most “popular experiences” it offers. Starting today, the company says “On This Day” will filter out memories that are upsetting or “may spark negative feelings.”

We’ve received input from people over the past two years and have worked to improve On This Day, such as making controls and preferences easier to access. On This Day is one of Facebook’s most popular experiences and we’re excited that this feature is now available to everyone on Facebook. Finally, we know that occasionally there are some memories that may spark negative feelings that you would rather avoid. We’ve invested a lot in developing ways to filter content that will select photos we believe may be the most relevant and enjoyable to you.

Finally, Facebook is rolling out new ways to “celebrate the actions that connect you and your community on Facebook.” For instance, you’ll see new cards in your News Feed for milestones such as hitting 1,000 all-time likes or making 100 friends.

We’re launching a new way to celebrate the actions that connect you and your community on Facebook. There are two types of moments where you may see these celebratory messages – when you make a notable number of friends on Facebook, and when your friends have liked your posts.

Facebook is rolling these new features out now, so they should hit your account sometime in the near future if they haven’t already.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: