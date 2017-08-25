Apple releases fresh colors for Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones

Apple has launched new color options for its Beats Solo3 Wireless headphones. The updated palette is reportedly going to be exclusive to Apple Stores, Target, and John Lewis in the UK.

In line with its increased focus on fashion and an effort to further personalize its products over the last few years, Apple has released four new colors for the Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones: Asphalt Grey, Brick Red, Break Blue, and Turf Green.

Reported by MacRumors, the new headphones are already available online from UK retailer John Lewis, where a product description calls them the “Neighbourhood collection”.

They will reportedly be exclusive to John Lewis in the UK and Target in the US as far as third-party retailers, and also be available at Apple Stores. Target still only shows the colors that have previously been available. The new colors should retail at the same $299 price point. However, if color isn’t a top priority for you, Amazon often has the same headphones for $50-$100 off.

These refreshed colors could be giving us an early look at what Apple may launch for updated iPhone/iPad cases and Apple Watch bands.

