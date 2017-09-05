Nissan unveils all-new 2018 Leaf with support for Apple CarPlay

Nissan this evening has unveiled its new 2018 Nissan Leaf. The vehicle features an all-new design, extended electric range, and much more. On the tech side, the 2018 Leaf packs a 7-inch full-color display, complete with Apple’s CarPlay

Nissan’s 2018 Leaf, as the folks over at Electrek have said, is a significant improvement over last year’s model. There’s a “40 percent range increase,” as well as a completely new design.

As for the new tech on the inside, Nissan says the car’s 7-inch display has been “redesigned to highlight key features,” including things such as safety information, audio controls, and navigation:

The interior design creates a relaxed ambience and premium quality feel, due to carefully selected materials. Vibrant blue stitching in the seats, dashboard and steering wheel has been incorporated as a symbol of Nissan’s electric vehicles. The 7-inch, full-color (TFT) display has been redesigned to highlight key features, such as the Safety Shield technology power gauge and audio and navigation system information. Apple CarPlay has also been added.

