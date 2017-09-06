Kobo’s iOS app now offers audiobooks, including Audible-style $10/month subscription

Kobo is now offering audiobooks alongside ebooks in the iOS app, including an Audible-style $10/month subscription. There’s also a 30-day free trial, giving you your first audiobook for free …

NordVPN

As with Audible, the $10/month subscription gets you one book, regardless of its normal price. If you want more, you can buy additional three-pack credits for $30, with a maximum of 24 credits held in your account at any one time.

You can listen to your audiobooks within the Kobo iOS app. Features include the ability to choose your narration speed (useful for non-fiction books, where you want to get the info rather than savor the experience), set a sleep timer and see how much time is left.

In addition to the US, audiobooks are also available in four other countries:

Australia: $13/month

Canada: $13/month

New Zealand: $14/month

UK: £6.99/month

Kobo says it will price-match audiobooks from other suppliers, and you can also earn reward points. As with Audible, audiobooks bought through the subscription remain yours if you cancel.

If you’re an Audible subscriber instead, and want a free download of my aviation techno-thriller 11/9, there are three promo codes available. When you use one, please paste into the comments so people can see when they’re gone:

RBK2RGMMCAWEY

R3YU3LLKG9N5D

YFU6F47RNRZAY

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: