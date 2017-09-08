KGI: Breakdown of iPhone 8 3D sensors, all colors to come with black front

A new report from KGI this evening includes a detailed breakdown of the 3D sensors that will be found in the iPhone 8, predictions for what Apple will do for colors with the front of the device, and more.

Ming-Chi Kuo believes that the new 3D sensing abilities will be the iPhone 8’s main selling points and includes a highly detailed breakdown of the new sensor setup.

Included in the iPhone 8’s notch: a structured light transmitter, structured light receiver, proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, front camera. The two new sensors to the iPhone 8 are the structured light transmitters and receiver.

The structured light transmitter module is made of about 6 components from what looks like 10 different vendors. These include: active alignment equipment, filter, wafer level optical, diffractive optical element, VCSEL, and a epitaxial wafer.

The structured light receiver module includes four components from about half a dozen vendors: an IR lens, filter, CIS, and CMOS image sensor (1.4MP).

Kuo shares more specifics on how the different components work together:

Structured light used to collect depth information, integrating with 2D image data from front camera to build the complete 3D image. Given the distance constraints of the structured light transmitter and receiver (we estimate 50-100cm), a proximity sensor (with ToF function) is needed to remind users to adjust their iPhone to the most optimal distance for 3D sensing.

Kuo also shares concern for 3D sensing component shortages.

The other cool bit of information in the report is the prediction for iPhone 8 colors:

We believe all OLED iPhone models (white, black, and gold casings) have front black-coating glass.

If true, this solves the issue of how much a notch would stand out with a white bezel. Also, I think a lot a gold iPhone will look really slick with a black front! This would also be the first iPhone to return to a white back/black front since the iPhone 3G/3GS.

