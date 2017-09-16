Apple stops selling Pride Edition Apple Watch band, but here are some alternatives

Apple has recently stopped selling the Pride Edition Woven Nylon band for Apple Watch after originally releasing it to the public back in June. Apple said at the time that the Pride Edition band would have limited availability, but there are some solid alternatives on Amazon if you missed out on Apple’s official offering…

The Pride Edition Woven Nylon band first became popular last year when Apple gifted the band to employees participating in the San Francisco Pride parade. It wasn’t until June of this year that Apple released the band to the general public for $49. The bands carried a charitable component, with Apple donating a portion of proceeds from Pride Edition band sales to LGBTQ advocacy groups.

Apple has recently stopped sales of the Pride Edition Apple Watch band, likely due to it switching its focus to its new Fall Collection of Apple Watch bands, first shown during the iPhone X event earlier this week.

If you missed the boat on Apple’s Pride Edition band – or if you’re buying your first Apple Watch just now – have no fear, there are numerous Pride-themed Apple Watch bands available on Amazon. Check them out below:

