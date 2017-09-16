Hands-on with Apple’s iPhone 8 dock and new gold color choice [Video]

With the iPhone 8, Apple is promoting an all-new gold color option. The new color choice seems to be a sort of mix between Apple’s previous shades of gold and a new hands-on video from DetroitBorg offers a detailed look at the new gold color…

DetroitBorg got his hands on Apple’s new iPhone 8 dock in gold, which is color matched to the iPhone 8 itself. He notes that in person, the new gold color is a “big improvement” over the iPhone 7’s yellow gold and rose gold color choices.

The iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and Apple Watch Series 3 are the only three devices that are available in the new gold color. As we noted earlier this week, however, the iPhone X is only available in Space Gray and Silver – dropping gold altogether. This is likely due to Apple’s production difficulties with the iPhone X and it wanting to simplify the lineup to help mitigate some production issues.

What do you think of the new gold color choice? Personally, I think it’s a very nice hybrid between Apple’s previous shades of gold, but rose gold has become very popular over the last year, so it’ll be interesting to see if Apple faces any sort of backlash for dropping it.