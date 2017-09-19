Procreate 4 brings interface overhaul, new Metal engine for performance improvements, more

On the heels of Apple officially rolling out iOS 11 this afternoon, popular painting Procreate has announced a major update to better take advantage of the new operating system. Procreate 4 is the “biggest release ever” of the app and includes a host of changes that will “truly improve the Procreate experience.”

Procreate 4 specifically puts a focus on performance improvements. The app is powered by an all-new Metal painting engine – Silica M – which allows for all sorts of new effects. The developers say that brushes are more dynamic and responsive, while everything in general is “way faster.”

Artists will pick up Procreate 4 and find everything is way faster, tools are easier to find and access, and the interface is much more polished. There are beautiful new wet painting effects, pencils and sketching have been completely overhauled, and the improvements to Smudge make the tool almost unrecognizable.

There are also improvements to the Procreate Gallery, which has been rebuilt with a focus on faster load times and better arrangement tools. The developers tease that this “serves as a solid base to build more advanced functionality on in the future.”

Procreate 4 also adds Layer Masks to “give artists more tools for a non-destructive workflow.” There’s also P3 Wide Color for better color palettes.

iOS 11 played a huge role in this update, according to the developers. There’s support for Drag and Drop, improved import/export, and more:

iOS 11 was another major consideration for this update. New capabilities like Drag and Drop are huge, and we believe this will change the way artists use Procreate forever. Sharing artwork once took multi-step import/export dialogues – but it’s now as simple as dragging a file into Photos, Mail, the new Files app, or anywhere else you might want to put an image.

Procreate says the interface redesign was done with heritage in mind, focusing on improving areas that artists already love:

When it came to redesigning our interface, we paid respect to our heritage by building on all the features artists already love. We made existing tools and features easier to use, while also ensuring the new ones felt like they always belonged there. Even though nearly every pixel in the Procreate interface has been changed, experienced Procreate artists will still feel at home.

Last but certainly not least, Procreate 4 gets rid of all in-app purchases. This means that everything the app has to offer, is included in the initial $9.99 purchase price. Procreate 4 comes as a free update to existing users, as well.

