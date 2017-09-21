Happy Hour Podcast 139 | Hands on with Apple Watch Series 3 and iPhone 8

This week Benjamin and Zac discuss 9to5Mac’s iPhone 8 / 8 Plus and Apple Watch Series 3 reviews, favorite app updates for iOS 11, and best features in iOS 11 / watchOS 4 / tvOS 11.
Sony A6500
- iPhone 8/Plus Review: With this traditionally beautiful powerhouse, should you really wait for iPhone X?
- Review: Apple Watch Series 3 unlocks new potential with LTE, dramatically improved Siri
- Apple releases iOS 11 for iPhone and iPad, here’s everything new
- watchOS 4 update for Apple Watch is now available, here’s everything new
- tvOS 11 update for Apple TV is now available, here’s everything new
- Things 3.2 adds direct Siri integration on iOS 11 and watchOS 4, iPad drag and drop
