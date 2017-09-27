9to5Toys Lunch Break: Logitech Amazon Gold Box from $12, AOC 28-inch 4K Monitor $260, Anker iOS Projector $449, more

- Sep. 27th 2017 9:28 am PT

View Comments

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: TwitterRSS FeedFacebookGoogle+ and Safari push notifications.

9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.

You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Amazon has 30% off Logitech Mac/PC Accessories from $12: keyboards, mice, more

Go 4K with AOC’s 60Hz UHD Monitor w/ HDMI inputs for $260 shipped

Anker’s Nebula iOS/Android-Ready Portable Projector: $449 shipped ($150 off) 

How-to: Build a $35 retro video game console with Raspberry Pi 3 + RetroPie

Parallels Desktop for Mac now 15% off, starting from just $68 

Best Buy takes $100 off current-gen iPad Pros, priced from $550

Apple’s 2017 9.7-inch iPad Wi-Fi + Cellular 32GB now $385 (Reg. $459)

Best Buy takes $200 off previous generation 9.7-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular

Pick up Apple’s latest 256GB 13-inch MacBook Pro w/o Touch Bar for $199 off

Mikey Hooks throwback iOS platformer drops to lowest price in years at $1

Hands-on: QardioBase2 smart scale is the perfect weight-logging iPhone companion

9to5Rewards: Twelve South iPhone 8 bundle – cases, docks, more [Giveaway]

MORE NEW DEALS:

Bring ideas to life with the Monoprice Maker Select 3D v2 Printer for $255 (Reg. $300)

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

Atari reveals new info about its upcoming home console + official pricing, more

Mabots is a new STEM robot set that will keep your kids entertained and learning

SNES Classic gamers can now pre-order the HORI Wireless Fighting Commander Controller

Guides

Deals

Deals

About the Author