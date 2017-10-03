Philips Hue retroactively adds HomeKit features to tap, dimmer switch and motion sensor

Philips is retroactively adding HomeKit support and features to several existing Hue accessories through the latest software update. Hue tap, dimmer switch, and motion sensor all gain compatibility with Apple’s Home app and automation features when used with the second-gen bridge.

Philips was one of the first accessory makers to deliver HomeKit support with its smart lighting system, and the latest software update to the iOS app and HomeKit-compatible bridge makes tap, dimmer switch, and motion sensor work with Apple’s smart home platform.

Both Hue tap and Hue dimmer switch gain the ability to be configured with HomeKit scenes and control other HomeKit accessories with the press of a button. Previously both accessories were limited to controlling Hue lights and had to be configured in the Philips Hue app. Hue motion sensor gaining HomeKit support retroactively makes the accessory appear as a sensor in the Home app that can trigger HomeKit scenes and other automations as well.

As both a HomeKit user and a Philips Hue accessory customer, it’s a nice surprise to see new HomeKit features added to existing products for free.

In addition to expanding HomeKit support, Philips Hue for iOS now supports scheduled automatic updates for accessories as well as the ability to reset accessories to their default state. Full release notes below:

What’s New in Version 2.16.0 – Apple HomeKit compatibility for Hue accessories Philips Hue is extending its Apple HomeKit compatibility for Hue accessories: Hue tap, Hue dimmer switch and Hue motion sensor. Meaning with a press of a button, or movement of your body, you can activate your favorite Apple Home app scenes. To set up automations, you need an Apple TV (4th generation) with tvOS 10 or an iPad with iOS 10 or later. – Manage third party routines A new section “From other apps” is added to “Routines”. Here you can enable, disable or delete routines created in other apps. – Improved software updates A new section “Automatic update” is added to “Software update”. Now you can enable and specify time to automatically install software updates and you can check if your Hue devices are up to date. – Reset Hue accessories to default. If you configured an accessory in a third party app, or experience unexpected behavior, now you can restore the default Hue behavior. Just scroll down in the accessory details screen. – App icon and splash screen updated. – Various bug fixes and stability improvements.

Philips Hue 2.16.0 is available for free on the App Store.

