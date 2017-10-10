Apple details environmental efforts in its ‘Paper and Packaging Strategy’ report

Last month, Apple shared an environmental report specific to the iPhone X. One detail in the report is that “100 percent of packaging fibers are sourced from responsibly managed forests, bamboo, waste sugarcane, or recycled paper.” Now, Apple has released a white paper thoroughly detailing its “Paper and Packaging Strategy”.

This past summer, Apple released a video sharing its efforts to responsibly manage 100 acres of forest by 2020 as one part of the company’s three-part “Paper and Packaging Strategy”.