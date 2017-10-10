Apple details environmental efforts in its ‘Paper and Packaging Strategy’ report

Last month, Apple shared an environmental report specific to the iPhone X. One detail in the report is that “100 percent of packaging fibers are sourced from responsibly managed forests, bamboo, waste sugarcane, or recycled paper.” Now, Apple has released a white paper thoroughly detailing its “Paper and Packaging Strategy”.
This past summer, Apple released a video sharing its efforts to responsibly manage 100 acres of forest by 2020 as one part of the company’s three-part “Paper and Packaging Strategy”.
(1) use paper more efficiently and, where possible, use recycled paper; (2) source virgin fiber responsibly; and (3) protect and create sustainable working forests.
Today’s paper is broken down into sections that cover “Paper Footprint”, “Efficient Packaging”, Responsible Sourcing”, and “Creating and Protecting Sustainable Working Forests.”
The paper includes details on Apple’s progress with iPhone packaging with this iPhone 6s and 7 comparison:
It also documents specifics about what the company is doing in the U.S. and China to create and protect sustainable forests.
Apple selected The Conservation Fund (the Fund) as a partner for their experience and for their Working Forest Fund® model, which offered an innovative approach to decrease forest-based supply chain risks and halt the loss of the last big, intact, privately held forests in the United States.
As for China, Apple has partnered with WWF.
Apple elected to partner with World Wildlife Fund (WWF) because of the NGO’s technical expertise, experience in partnering with the Chinese government and other regional partners, and previous work in generating the supply of and demand for responsibly produced forest products. Through a proposed initiative designed to increase demand for responsibly produced forest products, as well as to improve forest management practices and national forest management policies, WWF offered the long-term focus adapted to the Chinese market that Apple sought.
Apple’s other recent environmental efforts include working toward using 100% renewable energy, and a longer term goal to stop mining the earth. The full white paper on Apple’s paper and packaging efforts can be read here.