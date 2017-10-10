Snapchat update adds location-based Context Cards for reviews, business info, and actions

Snapchat is partnering with several services including OpenTable and Lyft to launch something new called Context Cards. These location-based cards bring relevant information like business hours, reviews, contact information, and travel options to Snapchat.

You could already see where your friends are and what they’re doing with Snapchat, and now Context Cards provide actionable information right in the app.

For example, you can quickly swipe up on a geo-tagged Snap from a local restaurant to see ratings from Foursquare, view the menu and make a reservation with OpenTable, and read reviews from TripAdvisor. Just look for the ‘More’ option for Context Cards.

Snapchat has also partnered with both Uber and Lyft to integrate with ride sharing services so you can see wait times for the closest driver, and Snapchat says it will add more partners over time for Context Cards.

Context Cards are available on both iOS and Android in the United States, Canada, the UK, Australia, and New Zealand. Context Cards join other new features introduced this summer including Snap Map location sharing and Bitmoji world lenses.

Snapchat is available for free on the App Store.