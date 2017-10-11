We’re spending 44% more time in shopping apps, with digital-first retailers the winners

We learned earlier this year that the average smartphone user spends 2h 15m a day using apps, and new data suggests that more of this time than ever is spent using shopping apps.

App Annie data shows that time spent in digital-first retailer apps like Amazon increased by 44% year-on-year in the first half of 2017 …

NordVPN

Re/code notes that Amazon actually takes both the #1 and #2 slots.

In the U.S., time spent on the Top 5 digital-first shopping apps — Amazon, Amazon Shopping, Wish, Etsy and Zulily this year — grew 44 percent in the first half of 2017 compared with the first half of 2016, according to new data from app measurement company App Annie. Amazon Shopping replaced the regular Amazon app, which is no longer available for download but is clearly widely used.

Traditional retailers also saw strong growth in the time spent in their apps, while lagging behind digital-first companies.

Time spent in top traditional retailer apps — Walmart, Cartwheel (Target), Kohls, Home Depot and Kroger — grew 29 percent in that time.

The average smartphone owner uses 2-4 shopping apps per month.

Apple announced in August that it had now paid more than $50B in total to App Store developers.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: