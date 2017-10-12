9to5Toys Lunch Break: 15″ MacBook Pro $439 off, Logitech MX 2S Mouse $60, Canon AIO Printer w/ AirPrint $37, more
Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
If you need Apple’s high-end 512GB 15-inch MacBook Pro, you can save $439 here
Save $250 on the 512GB Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar
Our favorite on-the-go wireless mouse, Logitech’s MX Anywhere 2S now $60 (Reg. $80)
This Canon AIO Wireless Color Inkjet Printer w/ AirPrint is now just $37 (Reg. $50)
Apple’s iPad mini 4 128GB discounted to $300 with in-store pickup at Target
Pick up Apple’s newest 9.7-inch iPad Wi-Fi + LTE 32GB for $385 (Reg. $459)
B&H takes up to $100 off iPad Pro: 10.5-inch 512GB $899, more (Tax NY/NJ only)
Just buy a new Apple Watch? Check out these sport and loop bands from $5
Anker’s latest Amazon promotion has USB-C gear, power banks, more from $11
Name your price on this bundle of popular Mac utilities ($350 value)
- Sentinels of the Multiverse now matching all-time low at $1 on the App Store
- Earth 3D atlas & live wallpaper apps for iOS/Mac drop to just $1 ea.
- Tweetbot 4 for iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch now 50% off: $5 (Reg. $10)
Best Apple TV 4K mounts, accessories, controllers and more
Hands-on: SNES Classic Edition – a near perfect dose of nostalgia [Video]
How-to: Hack the SNES Classic Edition and add more games [Video]
Hands-on with the Arc De Triomphe, LEGO’s latest brick-built Architecture set
9to5Rewards: Audioengine’s $399 HD3 Wireless Speakers [Giveaway]
MORE NEW DEALS:
Amazon’s best-selling router is on sale: TP-Link 802.11ac Dual-Band $70 (Reg. $90)
- Bring AirPlay to your home theater w/ Yamaha’s $159 Receiver (Orig. $350)
- Expand your new MacBook w/ the $220 LG 29-inch USB-C UltraWide Monitor
- Earn your wings w/ the DJI Phantom 3 Standard Quadcopter for $314 (Refurb, Orig. $500)
- Smartphone Accessories: Bluedio Satellite 10W Bluetooth Speaker $30, more
- High Sierra SBT Slim Backpack has room for your MacBook and more at $28
- Star Wars BB-8 2-in-1 Mega Playset drops to Amazon all-time low at $130 (Reg. $200)
- Take your NERF game next level w/ the Rival Nemesis Blaster: $69 (Reg. $100)
- Add all 4 Jurassic Park films to your Blu-ray/DVD collection for $24.50 (Reg. $43)
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Tomb Raider for Mac, AirDisk Pro, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Ghost Recon Wildlands $30, For Honor $15, more
- Brave Guardians tower defense now free on the App Store (Reg. $2)
- Tokaido on iOS hits its lowest price ever at just $2 (Reg. $6)
- Save up to 25% on Sunbeam Heat Therapy Wraps and Pads today only at Amazon
- Daily Deals: BLACK+DECKER 20V Drill Kit $60, Mophie iPad Dock $25, more
- Jackery’s PowerPro 500Wh Portable Battery has AC outlets, USB and more for $480
- Amazon’s $2 sample store is filled w/ deals + free credits, here are our favorites
- Save $4 and get a Free 8X10 Photo Print from Walgreens today
- BLACK+DECKER 6-Slice Convection Toaster Oven hits Amazon low at $37
- Cuisinart Stainless 6.5-Quart Programmable Slow Cooker drops to $46.50 shipped
- Today only, save 25% off WODFitters Athletic Gear at Amazon from $8
- Joss & Main gets you stocked for the holidays with up to 75% off
- Sierra Trading Post Cold Weather Classics Sale: apparel starting at $6
- Up to 30% Off Emolly Fashion Animal Onesies from $20 at Amazon, today only
- Amazon fashion sneakers sale from $14: adidas, PUMA, Steve Madden, more
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
Kwikset’s new Obsidian smart lock ditches the key all-together with its touchscreen keypad
Amazon unveils new waterproof Kindle Oasis on 10th anniversary of first E-reader
Sephora just released its Holiday Gift Sets that you will want to get your hands on
- Amazon now letting your teenagers buy stuff on your Prime account
- GoSun Go cooks your food with the power of solar energy
- NETGEAR unveils Arlo Pro 2 security system alongside solar-powered accessories
- August’s new iOS-connected smart Doorbell Cam Pro available now
- Samsung’s new Star Wars-themed robotic vacuums feature sound effects and more
- LunaR is the “world’s first” solar-powered smartwatch that you can leave on indefinitely
- Ride around in style on the URB-E, a fast and compact new electric scooter
- LEGO welcomes Finn and Captain Phasma to its Star Wars BrickHeadz lineup
- The 90’s Batman Animated Series finally gets the Blu-ray treatment it deserves
- Dremel showcases new DigiLab Laser Cutter that brings precision crafting to makers
- Polaroid takes to the skies with 4 new camera-equipped drones starting at $50
- Disney x Coach launches a second collaboration and it’s iconic
- Sphero unwraps new evil R2-Q5 iPhone-controlled Star Wars droid at Comic Con
- Klipsch unveils new audiophile-grade HP-3 headphones housed in a vintage design
- The S1 is the “World’s First Kid’s Smart Toothbrush” to teach better brushing using AR
- TUMI X Russell Westbrook luggage collection launched and it’s a must-see
- Best Console Game Releases for October: Mario Odyssey, South Park, AC Origins, more
- RoboPal is a new kit that gets your kids building and coding with robots
- How-to: organize and display your books in your home with these creative tips
- Beautiful craftsmanship + Sonos audio combine on the Wrensilva Edition Console
- LIFX unveils new Beam accent lighting system with HomeKit integration and more
- Meet Parker, the Apple Store exclusive augmented reality plushy bear
- Unruly Splats will teach your kids coding while keeping them active
- Adore Smart Scale uses AI-backed personal coaching to get you in shape
- Roku releases new 4K Streaming Media Stick, drops price on Ultra set-top model