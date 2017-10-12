9to5Toys Lunch Break: 15″ MacBook Pro $439 off, Logitech MX 2S Mouse $60, Canon AIO Printer w/ AirPrint $37, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.

You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

If you need Apple’s high-end 512GB 15-inch MacBook Pro, you can save $439 here

Save $250 on the 512GB Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar

Our favorite on-the-go wireless mouse, Logitech’s MX Anywhere 2S now $60 (Reg. $80)

This Canon AIO Wireless Color Inkjet Printer w/ AirPrint is now just $37 (Reg. $50)

Apple’s iPad mini 4 128GB discounted to $300 with in-store pickup at Target

Pick up Apple’s newest 9.7-inch iPad Wi-Fi + LTE 32GB for $385 (Reg. $459)

Just buy a new Apple Watch? Check out these sport and loop bands from $5

Best Apple TV 4K mounts, accessories, controllers and more

Hands-on: SNES Classic Edition – a near perfect dose of nostalgia [Video]

How-to: Hack the SNES Classic Edition and add more games [Video]

Hands-on with the Arc De Triomphe, LEGO’s latest brick-built Architecture set

MORE NEW DEALS:

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

Kwikset’s new Obsidian smart lock ditches the key all-together with its touchscreen keypad

Amazon unveils new waterproof Kindle Oasis on 10th anniversary of first E-reader

Sephora just released its Holiday Gift Sets that you will want to get your hands on