Happy Hour Podcast 142 | Refocusing iTunes, latest beta changes, and the future of Face ID

This week Benjamin and Zac talk about the recent iTunes refocus and what could happen next, the latest changes in iOS 11.1 beta 2 including new emoji and 3D Touch gestures, watchOS 4.1 with Radio streaming over LTE and the new Wi-Fi option, potential new dynamic wallpapers on the iPhone X and Face ID coming to new iPads and much more.
9to5Mac’s Happy Hour podcast is available for download on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, Google Play Music, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Sony A6500
New episodes of Happy Hour are available every week. As mentioned, you can download this podcast via iTunes or plug in our RSS feed link into your favorite podcasting app.
Note: Subscribing to the podcast feed will guarantee the latest episode is downloaded as soon as possible.
Hosts:
Here’s what we discussed in this episode:
- Jony Ive says we ‘sense care’ in good design, Apple will continue to be revolutionary, and more in new interview
- Apple still offers an iTunes version with App Store, Ringtones and other features removed in ‘focused’ iTunes 12.7
- Hundreds of new emoji coming to iOS 11.1 beta 2 next week [Gallery]
- Apple releases iOS 11.1 beta 2 with hundreds of new emoji
- What’s new in iOS 11.1 beta 2? A look at new changes and features [Video]
- Second watchOS 4.1, macOS 10.13.1, and tvOS 11.1 betas now available
- What’s new in watchOS 4.1 beta 2? Hands-on with new changes and features [Video]
- iPhone X with new wallpaper shown off in the wild thanks to new video
- KGI: iPad Pro upgrade will likely gain Face ID from iPhone X
- KGI: All 2018 iPhones to adopt Face ID as Apple abandons Touch ID
- A true all-day assistant: The compelling argument for a camera in the Apple Watch
Sponsor:
iMazing, Manage your iPhone, your way. Download our free backup app at imazing.com/mini.
Feedback? Drop us a line at happyhour@9to5mac.com. Remember: Subscribe on iTunes to catch all of the episodes as they go live and thanks for listening!