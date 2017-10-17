Apple releases macOS 10.13.1 High Sierra beta 3 to developers

- Oct. 17th 2017 2:51 pm PT

Apple this evening has quietly seeded the third beta of macOS 10.13.1 to developers. The release comes a day after the company released the third betas of iOS 11.1, watchOS 4.1, and tvOS 11.1 to developers and public beta users.

macOS 10.13.1 High Sierra focuses on bug fixes and performance improvements and has yet to showcase any major user-facing features. There is, however, support for hundreds of new emoji just like Apple promised.

Let us know if you notice any major changes in beta 3 of macOS 10.13.1 High Sierra down in the comments.

