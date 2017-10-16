Apple releases third iOS 11.1, watchOS 4.1, and tvOS 11.1 betas [U]

Update: Public betas for iOS and tvOS also now available.

Apple has released the third iOS 11.1 beta for iPhone and iPad. iOS 11.1 beta includes the return of 3D Touch gestures for multitasking as well as hundreds of new emoji characters including “Woman with Headscarf, Bearded Person, Breastfeeding, Zombie” and plenty more. Apple has also released the third beta versions of watchOS 4.1 beta with Apple Music and Radio streaming as well as tvOS 11.1 beta.

We’ll be looking for Apple Pay Cash which has recently been in testing as well as any other new features in the latest iOS 11.1 beta. The update is currently available for members of Apple’s developer program and is expected to be officially released in late October. Apple also has a free public beta program for non-developers.

Other new iOS 11 features coming in the future include AirPlay 2 and Messages in iCloud.

iOS 11.1 beta has also included a handful of small tweaks as we noted last month. Check out our hands-on video below for a quick tour:

iOS 11.1 beta 3

Notes and Known Issues ARKit Known Issues Continuing from a breakpoint while debugging an ARSession may result in VIO breaking. Any visual objects placed in the world/anchor are not visible. (31561202) Audio Resolved Issues Fixed an occasionally occurring issue with audio latency or distortion on iPad Pro (12.9- inch) (2nd generation) and iPad Pro (10.5-inch). (33844393) AVFoundation Resolved Issues Still capture requests using the 720p30 video format with the depthDataDeliveryEnabled property of AVCapturePhotoSettings set to true now works correctly. (32060882)

Depth values in the nondefault 160×120 and 160×90 depth data formats now return the correct values. (32363942) Known Issues When using the TrueDepth front-facing camera on iPhone X, setting the capture device’s activeFormat to a binned video format (see AVCaptureDeviceFormat isVideoBinned) for capture and enabling delivery of camera calibration data causes the resulting AVCameraCalibrationData to contain invalid information for the intrinsicMatrix property. (34200225) Workaround: Select an alternate capture format whose isVideoBinned property is false. Note: Configuring a capture session using a session preset never selects binned formats. Certificates Resolved Issues Client certificate-based authentication now works for servers using TLS 1.0 and 1.1. (33948230) EventKit Known Issues Initializing an EKCalendarChooser from EventKit can result in an app crash. (34608102)

Storing data to a nondefault event store in EventKit may not work. (31335830) FileProvider Resolved Issues Apps with a deployment target earlier than iOS 11 that subclass NSFileProviderExtension now work on versions of iOS prior to iOS 11. (34176623) Foundation Resolved Issues NSURLSession and NSURLConnection now load URLs correctly when the system is configured with certain PAC files. (32883776) Known Issues Clients of NSURLSessionStreamTask that use a non-secure connection fail to connect when an error occurs during PAC file evaluation and the system is configured for either Web Proxy Auto Discovery (WPAD) or Proxy Automatic Configuration (PAC). A PAC evaluation failure can occur when the PAC file contains invalid JavaScript or the HTTP host serving the PAC file is unreachable. (33609198) Workaround: Use startSecureConnection to establish a secure connection. Location Services Resolved Issues Data from an external GPS accessory is now accurately reported. (34324743) Notifications Resolved Issues Silent push notifications are processed more frequently. (33278611) ReplayKit Known Issues For a broadcast extension that a user starts from within an app, the value for the RPVideoSampleOrientationKey of the CMSampleBufferRef of type RPSampleBufferType is always portrait. Starting the broadcast extension from the Control Center returns the correct value. (34559925) Safari Resolved Issues Loading of webmail clients now behaves correctly. (34826998) Vision Known Issues VNFaceLandmarkRegion2D is currently unavailable in Swift. (33191123)

Facial landmarks identified by the Vision framework may flicker in temporal use cases such as video. (32406440) WebKit Resolved Issues JavaScript execution during WKNavigationDelegate policy decisions now works correctly. (34857459) Xcode Known Issues Debugging a disabled Messages extension may cause the Messages app to crash. (33657938) Workaround: Enable the extension before starting the debug session.

After a simulated iOS device starts up, it’s not possible to pull down the Lock screen. (33274699) Workaround: Lock and unlock the simulated device and then reopen Home screen.

watchOS 4.1 beta 3

Notes and Known Issues Activity Resolved Issues Activity no longer fails to remind you to stand 10 minutes before an hour in which you have not stood. (34351941) Notifications Resolved Issues An app notifications forwarded from the iPhone to the Apple Watch now shows the app icon. (34533288) Now Playing Resolved Issues Tapping the add button (+) when the iCloud Music Library is on no longer prompts the user to turn it on. (34807099) Radio Resolved Issues The ESPN station now plays in Radio (33319434)

The Radio app now supports Cellular connections. (34422913) Siri Resolved Issues Siri speaks settings are now shown in Settings > General > Siri. (34521856)

tvOS 11.1 beta 3

Notes and Known Issues Bluetooth Resolved Issues Resolved an audio quality issue with Apple TV 4K using Bluetooth to stream to headphones that use the W1 chip. (34837305) Ethernet Resolved Issues An issue that resulted in Ethernet connectivity ceasing to function has been resolved. (34465155) Foundation Known Issues ClientsofNSURLSessionStreamTaskthatuseanon-secureconnectionfailtoconnect when an error occurs during PAC file evaluation and the system is configured for either Web Proxy Auto Discovery (WPAD) or Proxy Automatic Configuration (PAC). A PAC evaluation failure can occur when the PAC file contains invalid JavaScript or the HTTP host serving the PAC file is unreachable. (33609198)

Workaround: Use startSecureConnection to establish a secure connection. Home Screen Resolved Issues Increased on-screen UI brightness for HDR output. (34019671) Software Update Resolved Issues During an OTA (over the air) update to tvOS 11.1, the display is no longer blank for an extended period of time after Step 1 of 2 completes. (34581995) Vision Known Issues VNFaceLandmarkRegion2D is currently unavailable in Swift. (33191123)

We’re updating our devices to the latest betas so stay tuned for details on what’s new.