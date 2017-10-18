Facebook officially rolling out new ‘Explore Feed’ to all mobile & desktop users

Facebook today has officially started rolling out a new “Explore Feed” on mobile and desktop. While the company had originally tested the water with a small number of mobile users, it confirmed to TechCrunch that today marks the beginning of an official rollout.

The new Explore Feed is Facebook’s way of presenting a wider breadth of content to users. As opposed to the standard posts from friends and Pages in the News Feed, the Explore Feed includes posts, articles, photos, videos, and more from sources that you don’t currently follow.

In typical Facebook fashion, what you see on the Explore Feed is all algorithmic – your past likes and shares will influence the content in the Explore Feed.

In a statement, Facebook explained that the decision to rollout the Explore Feed to everyone on mobile and desktop follows increasingly requests from users for easier ways to discover Pages they weren’t already following:

“We are beginning to roll out a complementary feed of popular articles, videos, and photos, automatically customized for each person based on content that might be interesting to them,” the Facebook spokesperson said. “We’ve heard from people that they want an easy way to explore relevant content from Pages they haven’t connected with yet.”

On mobile, the Explore Feed is accessible via the “More” menu in the bottom navigation section, while it’s housed along the left sidebar within the “Explore” section on desktop. If you don’t yet see the Explore Feed, remember it’s still rolling out and will hit your account sooner rather than later.

