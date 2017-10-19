Major Lazer documentary ‘Give Me Future’ coming exclusively to Apple Music next month

As it continues to expand original content efforts, Apple Music has secured the rights to an upcoming documentary about electronic music trio Major Lazer. The film depicts the process of organizing the first Cuban-American concert in Havana and is entitled Give Me Future.

Spigen TEKA RA200 Airpods Earhooks Cover

The film starts shortly after President Obama announced that the “United States of America is changing its relationship with the people of Cuba. And begin a new chapter among the nations of the Americas.”

After President Obama made that announcement, Major Lazer’s Diplo, Jillionaire, and Walshy Fire set out to organize the first Cuban-American concert in Havana. The the three are followed as they setup the concert, meeting with local Cuban artists and planning the intricacies.

In conjunction with the documentary, Major Lazer also announced a new album called “Major Lazer Presents: Give Me Future – Music From and Inspired by the Film.” The album features unreleased Diplo work, including songs recorded with Cuban artists during the making of this documentary.

Give Me Future debuted at the Sunset Film Festival earlier this year and will be available on Apple Music on November 17th. Will you be watching? Let us know down in the comments!

Here’s the trailer and description of the documentary: