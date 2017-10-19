Ulysses and Chrome updated with Drag and Drop, other iOS 11 enhancements

A month after the public release of iOS 11, apps continue to be updated with support for the new features in Apple’s latest operating system. Today, popular writing app Ulysses and Google Chrome were both updated with support for new iOS 11 functionality…

Ulysses has added a host of new capabilities, including optimization for iOS 11. The app’s interface has been “revamped” to better support the iOS 11 design, while there’s also support for Drag and Drop both within the app and from outside applications. Drag and Drop allows you to reorder sheets and move them between groups, rearrange images and text, move text from Ulysses to other apps like Pages, and much more.

Version 12 also introduces a new Unified Library functionality. With this, you can view all of your documents directly from the library and quickly switch between iCloud, local, and Dropbox.

The update also brings iPad enhancements, a few new user-requested features, and more. See the full change log below:

Fully Optimized for iOS 11 Revamped interface to fit iOS 11 look & feel

Support for Drag and Drop throughout the app

Support for Drag and Drop into and out of Ulysses

Updated the way Ulysses behaves in various split view scenarios on iPad

Added sheet list swipe actions for keywords and favorites Drag and Drop Reorder sheets

Move sheets between groups

Drop images and text into the editor

Move text around the editor

Drag text from Ulysses to Pages etc.

Drag links from Safari into Ulysses

And. So. On. Unified Library All sections are now available in the library

Quickly switch between iCloud, On My iPhone/iPad and Dropbox

Sections can be collapsed and/or hidden

Focus on single/nested groups in the library Reworked interaction between all views on iPad You can now keep attachments open while writing in the editor

You can now keep the sheet list open while writing in the editor

You can now keep both the library and sheet list open while writing on iPad Pro 12.9″ User Requests Added support for inline image previews in editor

Added shortcuts to move lines up or down (currently requires external keyboard, sorry)

Added ability to filter sheets for “any keyword” or “no keyword” Misc. Login passwords for WordPress can now be auto-filled from the system keychain

Marked tags are now correctly exported to HTML or ePub

VoiceOver: Added custom accessibility rotor to navigate between headings and misspelled words

Fixed bugs and improved overall stability of the app

Google Chrome has added two new Today widgets for quickly accessing information directly from the homepage. For iOS 11 on the iPad, there’s also support for Drag and Drop, allowing you to drag a URL from another app directly into the address bar or tab strip, and vice versa.

Here’s the full change log for today’s Chrome update:

Check out Chrome’s two new Today widgets. You will need to add them by tapping the Edit button at the bottom of the iOS Search screen

On iOS 11 iPads, you can now drag a URL from another app and drop it into Chrome’s omnibox or the tab strip, or from Chrome’s content area to another app

Google Chrome is available for free on the App Store, as is Ulysses. Ulysses, however, requires a subscription of $4.99 per month or $39.99 per year.

