BNZ now officially supports Apple Pay in New Zealand w/ introductory double rewards offer

After previously teasing support earlier this month, BNZ in New Zealand officially now supports Apple Pay. The bank joins ANZ in accepting Apple’s mobile payment platform in New Zealand. Speaking a few weeks ago, BNZ explained that the move to support Apple Pay comes following increasing requests from users.

Apple Pay support for BNZ was first announced earlier this month, though without a specific release date. The bank has since updated its website with details on how to set up Apple Pay and use it in store.

To help inaugurate Apple Pay rollout, BNZ is offering double rewards when users pay with Apple Pay:

Earn double rewards when you pay with Apple Pay BNZ Advantage Visa cardholders will earn double Fly Buys or Cash Rewards on eligible purchases made using Apple Pay until 10 January 2018.

Apple Pay is expected to come to a handful of new countries soon. It was reported last week that Apple Pay would expand to Sweden, Finland, Denmark, and Poland this week. Meanwhile, Apple Pay head Jennifer Bailey offered an update on the platform over the weekend, touting that the service is available in more than 20 markets, with 50 percent of United States retailers accepting it.

If you’re a BNZ customer in New Zealand, head to the bank’s website for all of the details.

