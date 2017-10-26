Spotify restarts video efforts again as it cancels existing and planned content

Spotify is reportedly again rebooting its video efforts as the service will cancel both existing original video content as well some planned content it hadn’t yet released.

AirPods

Bloomberg reports that this is at least the third time that Spotify has run into trouble with video content and looked to redirect its efforts. The company fired its head of video and podcasts back in August with the goal of refocusing on its existing content.

However, the latest video reboot is said to include cancelling some of Spotify’s existing and planned video content. Sources close to the matter said that Courtney Holt, the new head of video and podcasts is “exploring the creation of a new format unique to Spotify”.

Today’s report also gives a brief history of Spotify’s efforts so far.

Spotify has had little success in video thus far. Under Matt Baxter, the company licensed video from Walt Disney Co., Viacom Inc. and Vice Media Inc. Under former Viacom executive Tom Calderone, who left in August, the company commissioned more than a dozen original video series with producers like Russell Simmons and Tim Robbins.

Video could be a key to growth for Spotify as more than 50% of its customers use the service’s free tier. While Apple Music and Spotify are struggling (in somewhat different ways) both services realize that creating compelling original content will be important to figure out.

Apple has been pumping out the music documentaries as exclusives for Apple Music, but received a lot of criticism for both Planet of the Apps and Carpool Karaoke. However, the company seems to be gaining more and more focus with recent executive hires, and a deal to bring back Spielberg’s Amazing Stories.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: