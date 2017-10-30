9to5Toys Lunch Break: 13-inch MacBook Pro 512GB $1,720, Philips Hue 4th Gen. Kit $160, Griffin Apple Watch Battery $40, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Apple’s upgraded 512GB 13-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar now $279 off

Philips Hue HomeKit 4-pk color starter set sees first drop: $160 (Reg. $200)

Keep your Apple Watch and iPhone going with these external batteries from $40

Massive list of iPhone 7/8/Plus/X cases from $3.50 Prime shipped

Amazon launches iPhone X guide with the best cases, chargers, more from under $10

Best iPhone X cases, folios, covers and screen protectors

Speck offers an exclusive 15% off cases to celebrate iPhone X pre-order day

Target unveils initial Black Friday 2017 plans, new GiftNow option for simpler shopping

Amazon’s 2017 Holiday Gift Guide is here and it’s loaded w/ electronics, toys and more

Blast through hoards of demonic demons in DOOM 3 for Mac at $2 (Lowest ever)

Review: BenQ’s PD2710QC monitor is great for MacBook Pros with its built-in USB-C dock

9to5Rewards: Jaybird Freedom 2 Wireless Headphones [Giveaway]

MORE NEW DEALS:

Amazon has 68 classic board games and puzzles 40% off on Gold Box starting at $6, stock up!

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

STEMosaur is an educational toy kids get to put together themselves