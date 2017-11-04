PSA: iPhone X now widely available for same day in-store pickup at Apple Stores

Apple officially released the all-new iPhone X yesterday, drawing massive crowds to Apple Stores around the world. If you were unsuccessful getting your iPhone X on launch day, however, the device is widely available for in-store pickup from Apple retail locations…

Despite concerns about supply and production issues, the iPhone X has solid availability for in-store pickup. If you head to Apple’s Online Store or the Apple Store app for iOS, you can see availability based on your preferred iPhone X model and retail store.

If your preferred iPhone X isn’t available for pick-up, check back daily as Apple Stores regularly receive shipments of new phones – even as often as 2-3 times per day during a big launch month. It’s important to remember, however, that your mileage may vary based on your preferred model, carrier, and geographic location.

Going this route is the fastest way to get your hands on an iPhone X right now. The device is backordered from Apple and won’t ship for 3-4 weeks when ordered online. You can also try your luck through carriers and other retailers such as Best Buy.

Have you gotten your iPhone X yet? If so, what do you think of it? Let us know down in the comments.

