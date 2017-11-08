Majority of iPhones & iPads now running iOS 11, but adoption lagging due to iPhone X

Apple has updated its App Store developer page showing that the majority of iPhones and iPads are now running iOS 11 …

Adoption is now at 52%, with 38% on iOS 10 and 10% on earlier versions.

That’s lagging behind previous years, but that’s explained by this year’s flagship iPhone going on sale much later – a significant proportion of those using the latest iOS version is as a result of getting a new device. We’ll likely see rapid increases as more people take delivery of their iPhone X.

While iOS upgrades may be slightly lagging this year, they still leave Android for dust. The Android developer dashboard shows that just 0.2% of Android devices are running the latest version, Android 8 Oreo.

Many older devices are unable to run the latest version, and others no longer receive updates from manufacturers. Indeed, only 17.8% of Android devices are running Android 7, which was released more than a year ago.

The latest beta is iOS 11.2 beta 2, which is exclusive to the iPhone X but has identical release notes to iOS 11.2 beta 1, for other devices.

iPhone X supplies continue to ramp up, with Apple yesterday announcing that it will go on sale in 13 more countries on November 24.

