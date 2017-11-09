Apple releases annual diversity report, shares new ‘Open’ video on inclusion 

Apple has released its annual diversity report which is the first since former HR head Denise Young Smith moved to her newly created role as VP of Inclusion and Diversity. Apple highlights key data points and comparisons in the latest report compared to the last three years in an update to its Diversity microsite.

The latest data shows a 2% increase in women at Apple globally compared to the first report released in 2014, but men still make up 68% of the company globally which is unchanged from last year. Non-whites now make up 46% percent of Apple in the US which is a 1% increase since the first report in 2014 and a 2% increase since last year.

Apple notes that women make up 29% of leadership positions at the company while women under 30 make up 39% of leadership, and the company has been hiring from underrepresented groups to address the disproportionate data:

From July 2016 to July 2017, half of our new hires in the United States were from historically underrepresented groups in tech — women, Black, Hispanic, Native American, and Native Hawaiian & Other Pacific Islander. […] We’re proud of our accomplishments, but we have much more work to do. As we strive to do better, Apple will remain open. As it always has been. And always will be.

Apple has also released a new video on inclusion and diversity at the company below:

You can find the latest data and comparisons at apple.com/diversity.