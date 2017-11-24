Logic Pros: Best Black Friday deals for Mac/iOS musicians & producers

We have a number of notable Black Friday 2017 deals from AKAI, Native Instruments, IK Multimedia, MOOG, loads of plug-in makers and much more. The list of discounted iOS production/synth apps is growing by the minute, and this is the place to find the best of everything.

Head below for our round-up of the hottest Black Friday 2017 deals for musicians and producers…

Both Guitar Center and Sweetwater have now launched Black Friday 2017 sales. Guitar Center is 15% off on a wide selection of instruments and accessories, and you’ll find some deep deals at Sweetwater as well. Just be sure to compare against Amazon’s Black Friday Musical instruments Storefront for price matches. While there are a number of exclusions here, Guitar Center is now also knocking an extra 25% off certain items using code SAVE25 at checkout.

On top of that, we have picked out a few notable deals along with all of the best software/plug-in/iOS app price drops down below. And you can grab Apple’s Logic Pro X audio suite at 15% off for Black Friday right now!

Hardware:

Akai Pro MPK Mini MKII MIDI Keyboard (red or white) $79 (Reg. $100)

Minimoog Model D, Minimoog Voyager XL, Sub Phatty, Minitaur, Mother-32, Werkstatt-01, Etherwave Theremins, Theremini, Moogerfoogers, and Minifoogers

plus Expansion BFD3 for free ($350 value)

Logic Pros Review: Seaboard Block brings 5D MIDI touch control to an affordable price tag

Mac Plug-ins, Software, more:

Music Production iOS Apps on Sale:

Mac: KORG Gadget: $149 (Reg. $299)

iOS Universal: KORG Gadget: $20 (Reg. $40)

iOS Universal: KORG Module: $20 (Reg. $40)

iPad: KORG iELECTRIBE for iPad: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: iELECTRIBE Gorillaz Edition: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: KORG iMS-20: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: ARP ODYSSEi: $15 (Reg. $30)

iPad: KORG iKaossilator: $10 (Reg. $20)

iPad: KORG iM1: $5 (Reg. $10)

iPad: KORG iPolysix for iPad: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: Audulus 3: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: iMini Synthesizer: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: AudioTools: $9 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Xynthesizr: 32-step matrix sequencer/synthesizer: $4 (Reg. $7)

iPad: Arpeggionome Pro | matrix arpeggiator: $5 (Reg. $10)

iPad: Sunrizer synth: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Elastic Drums: $4 (Reg. $9)

iPad: Cubasis 2 – Mobile Music Creation System: $25 (Reg. $50)

iPad: Turnado: $10 (Reg. $20)

iPad: Fugue Machine | multi-playhead sequencer: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: SeekBeats Drum Machine Synth: $7 (Reg. $12)

More Music Production Deals:

