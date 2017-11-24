Logic Pros: Best Black Friday deals for Mac/iOS musicians & producers

We have a number of notable Black Friday 2017 deals from AKAI, Native Instruments, IK Multimedia, MOOG, loads of plug-in makers and much more. The list of discounted iOS production/synth apps is growing by the minute, and this is the place to find the best of everything.
Head below for our round-up of the hottest Black Friday 2017 deals for musicians and producers…
Both Guitar Center and Sweetwater have now launched Black Friday 2017 sales. Guitar Center is 15% off on a wide selection of instruments and accessories, and you’ll find some deep deals at Sweetwater as well. Just be sure to compare against Amazon’s Black Friday Musical instruments Storefront for price matches. While there are a number of exclusions here, Guitar Center is now also knocking an extra 25% off certain items using code SAVE25 at checkout.
On top of that, we have picked out a few notable deals along with all of the best software/plug-in/iOS app price drops down below. And you can grab Apple’s Logic Pro X audio suite at 15% off for Black Friday right now!
Hardware:
Akai Pro MPK Mini MKII MIDI Keyboard (red or white) $79 (Reg. $100)
iRig HD iOS/Mac interface $70 (Reg. $100), more
Moog offers 30% off flagship gear at authorized retailers.
- Minimoog Model D, Minimoog Voyager XL, Sub Phatty, Minitaur, Mother-32, Werkstatt-01, Etherwave Theremins, Theremini, Moogerfoogers, and Minifoogers
Shure MVi USB & Lightning iOS/Mac Interface $79 (Reg. $130)
- plus more Shure gear on sale at Amazon
ROLI offers up to $200 cash back with Seaboard purchase
- plus Expansion BFD3 for free ($350 value)
- Logic Pros Review: Seaboard Block brings 5D MIDI touch control to an affordable price tag
Native Instruments: Up to 50% off Thanksgiving XXL hardware bundles
Mac Plug-ins, Software, more:
- Output: Save 25% off all Kontakt Instruments and Expansions
- Native Instruments: 50% off 180 products plus Thanksgiving XXL hardware bundles
- Sweetwater: 50% off Native Instruments Komplete Upgrades from $99
- IK Multimedia: 50% off Syntronik, MODO BASS, Miroslav Philharmonik 2, SampleTank MAX, more
- Universal Audio: Up to 50% off loads of UAD bundles
- Ableton: 20% off Live 9 + more
- Tim Exile: 30% off SLOO and SLOR until Nov 27th
- Waves: 90% off Diamond Bundle (65 plugins)
- Plugin Boutique: Deals on iZotope, Arturia, Softube, Eventid and many more
- Rob Papen: 50% off all plugs and more
- Heavyocity: 50% off instruments: NOVO, Gravity, PUNISH, more
- Audio Damage: 35% off all plugins, Eurorack modules w/ code NONEMOREBLACK
- Sugar Bytes: 60% off instruments, effects and bundles
- iZotope: Up to 80% off plug-ins, bundles, more
- Arturia: 50% off software instruments and effects
- Lennar Digital: 35% off Silent using code BLFR2017
Music Production iOS Apps on Sale:
Mac: KORG Gadget: $149 (Reg. $299)
iOS Universal: KORG Gadget: $20 (Reg. $40)
iOS Universal: KORG Module: $20 (Reg. $40)
iPad: KORG iELECTRIBE for iPad: $10 (Reg. $20)
iOS Universal: iELECTRIBE Gorillaz Edition: $10 (Reg. $20)
iOS Universal: KORG iMS-20: $15 (Reg. $30)
iOS Universal: ARP ODYSSEi: $15 (Reg. $30)
iPad: KORG iKaossilator: $10 (Reg. $20)
iPad: KORG iM1: $5 (Reg. $10)
iPad: KORG iPolysix for iPad: $15 (Reg. $30)
iOS Universal: Audulus 3: $10 (Reg. $20)
iOS Universal: iMini Synthesizer: $5 (Reg. $10)
iOS Universal: AudioTools: $9 (Reg. $20)
iOS Universal: Xynthesizr: 32-step matrix sequencer/synthesizer: $4 (Reg. $7)
iPad: Arpeggionome Pro | matrix arpeggiator: $5 (Reg. $10)
iPad: Sunrizer synth: $7 (Reg. $10)
iOS Universal: Elastic Drums: $4 (Reg. $9)
iPad: Cubasis 2 – Mobile Music Creation System: $25 (Reg. $50)
iPad: Turnado: $10 (Reg. $20)
iPad: Fugue Machine | multi-playhead sequencer: $5 (Reg. $10)
iOS Universal: SeekBeats Drum Machine Synth: $7 (Reg. $12)
More Music Production Deals:
- Logic Pros: Grab Apple’s Logic Pro X audio suite at 15% off for Black Friday
- The popular Blue Microphones Yeti Mic now $89 in multiple colors (Reg. $130), more
- Upgrade to a studio-quality audio interface w/ MIDAS preamps from $33 (Reg. up to $150)
- Music Production Black Friday deals: iRig HD iOS/Mac interface $70 (Reg. $100) + more
The Logic Pros are: Justin Kahn and Jordan Kahn, who also front Toronto-based electronic/hip-hop group Makamachine.
Want more Logic Pros? Check out the archives here and stay tuned for a new installment each week in 2017.