India Commerce Minister says country would be ‘very happy’ for Apple to expand local manufacturing

While Apple first began manufacturing the iPhone in India earlier this year, it’s looking to expand those efforts now. According to a new report from The Economic Times, India’s Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu would be “very happy” for Apple to expand its presence in India…

Prabhu explained that the government would be “more than happy” to resolve any difficulty Apple faces in expanding to India and that they await “a good proposal” from the company:

“Let us get a good proposal from them…We will be very happy to receive Apple, one of the top brands in the world. We are willing to find out if there is any difficulty they may face. We will be more than happy to resolve that difficulty. So we will await a formal proposal,” Prabhu said.

Apple began manufacturing the iPhone SE in India earlier this year, with little concession from the Indian government on key regulations. Nevertheless, with revenue in the country continuing to grow, Apple supplier Wistron is now looking to expand manufacturing facilities in the country with a new 100 acre plant.

Apple’s fight to set up retail stores in India continues, though all signs point to the company eventually receiving the green light.

