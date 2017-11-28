Report: 6 million iPhone X units sold over Black Friday weekend, buyers favor more expensive 256 GB model

Apple appears to have done very well out of the Black Friday promotions. Regarding iPhone sales performance, analysts at Rosenblatt believe Apple saw around 6 million iPhone X sales over the Black Friday weekend, out of a total of 15 million iPhones sold.

The 256 GB iPhone X was twice as popular as the base 64 GB model according to the analysts, a positive sign for Apple’s bottom line.

The 64 GB iPhone X sells for $999 in the United States. The 256 GB model is functionally equivalent aside from an additional 192 GB of flash storage. Apple charges an additional $150 for this model; it naturally has higher revenue and higher profit margins than the base model.

Overall, the report indicates around 30 million iPhone X will be shipped in the current holiday quarter. Apple’s own earnings guidance suggests Apple will sell more than 80 million iPhones in the period, a new revenue and unit record.

The analysts believe iPhone X production is around 3 million units a week currently and could rise to 4 million per week in December. We have seen shipping times fall on Apple.com for iPhone X but Rosenblatt remain confident that underlying demand is strong. KGI’s Ming-Chi Kuo made similar comments last week.

An earlier report indicated iPads and AirPods topped overall Black Friday shopping lists.