Amazon Prime Video app rolling out to Apple TV App Store

As announced in the Amazon Prime Video iOS app release notes, the Apple TV Amazon Prime Video app is now rolling out. The release notes say users have to download a separate tvOS app, which apparently will work on the third-generation Apple TV as well.

At long last, Amazon’s Prime Video application will be available today for the tvOS-powered Apple TV, as expected based on hints from the App Store. Apple originally teased the release back at WWDC, but both companies had gone quiet on a specific launch date until now. Search ‘Amazon Prime Video’ in the Apple TV App Store to find it.

The app is not currently appearing in Apple TV Search, although we’d expect that to change as the release propagates around the world.

The best way to find the app right now is to search ‘Amazon’ in the tvOS App Store, click on Amazon Shopping and then scroll down to find the Prime Video app in the ‘More By This Developer’ section.

As well as the launch for Apple TV, the iOS app update brings support for the iPhone X display resolution.

Apple originally said the Prime Video app would come to Apple TV and Apple’s TV application sometime in the summer, and Amazon concurred with Apple’s statement in a tweet. That date came and went, however. Apple again acknowledged the impending release at its September event last month, but again failed to mention any specific release date and the app subsequently missed the release of the all-new Apple TV 4K.

The screenshots of the new app show a familiar Amazon Prime Video UI as seen on other platforms like Roku:

Amazon’s Prime Video application allows users to access Amazon’s growing library of movies and TV shows. Amazon, much like Netflix, is ramping up its original content efforts, so its Apple TV application comes as it looks to increase its viewing audience.

Apple and Amazon have had a rocky relationship. The online retailer stopped selling Apple TV in 2015 after the two companies disagreed on how to split revenue from Amazon’s iOS app. Currently, if you try to purchase a film or TV show through Amazon’s iOS app, you’re redirected to Amazon’s website to complete the purchase. Whether or not that changes once the relationship between the two companies improves, however, remains to be seen.

