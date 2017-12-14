Satechi unveils new USB C ‘Clamp Hub Pro’ for iMac and iMac Pro

Alongside iMac Pro preorders starting today, Satechi has announced a new USB C hub for iMac Pro and iMac that neatly mounts underneath the machine with a clean and functional design.

AirPods

Satechi makes a variety of nice Apple accessories, including its popular Type-C Pro Hub for MacBook Pro.

Its latest offering is the Aluminum Type-C Clamp Hub Pro and is specifically designed for the new iMac Pro as well 21.5-inch 4K and 27-inch 5K iMac models with Thunderbolt 3/USB C ports.

It’s offered in both silver and space gray and features 3 – USB 3.0 ports (up to 5Gbps), 1 – USB C port (data only), and both a microSD and full size SD card reader.

The Type-C Clamp Hub Pro uses a clever mechanism to mount on the underside of your iMac for a clean look and easy access to ports.

The new hub is available for preorder now from Satechi’s website with availability starting January 5th.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: