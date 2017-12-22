12 days of free Tidal HiFi service is a good opportunity to try out lossless streaming

If you’ve ever wondered how well a lossless streaming music service works, and whether you’d hear the difference, Tidal is giving you a chance to find out – without handing over credit card details …

Tidal has told The Verge that the service will be completely free for 12 days from Christmas day, and all you’ll need to provide is your email address.

Tidal does offer an existing free trial, but many people are wary of trials that require credit card details and automatically charge you if you forget to cancel. A no-strings free trial is likely to prove popular, and the company will be hoping it brings in new subscribers as it struggles to pay its bills.

The service offers a choice of compressed streaming for $9.99/month and CD-quality lossless streaming for $19.99/month. Tidal is also promising exclusive content during the 12 days.

The streaming service says it will release exclusive content on each day of the trial, including four new original content series’, interviews, music videos, and documentaries on Rapsody and Trombone Shorty [as well as] giving away some concert tickets.

The 12 days begin on December 25 and ends on January 5, and you’ll be able to try it on Apple TV too. If nothing else, perhaps it will bring more support to the idea of Apple offering lossless music.

