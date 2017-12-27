Apple Watch noninvasive glucose monitoring said to be years off

Apple has reportedly been developing a non-invasive glucose monitoring system using the Apple Watch, but a new report claims the feature won’t be shipping anytime soon. The New York Times has detailed the Apple Watch proving its role as a medical device, and included is this bit:

Separately, Apple is continuing research on a noninvasive continuous glucose reader, according to two people with knowledge of the project. The technology is still considered to be years away, industry experts said.

The detail comes months after CNBC reported that Apple has a team of experts developing sensors for the Apple Watch that can monitor blood sugar levels throughout the day. It was later reported that Tim Cook has actively tested glucose monitors on Apple’s campus which he has since acknowledged.

The timeline news comes less than a week after Bloomberg published details on a future version of the Apple Watch that may include a built-in EKG reader. Apple Watch currently works with a third party EKG smart band that’s sold separately and requires a monthly subscription which has been FDA-approved.

