Canary releases $99 View indoor security camera with Alexa integration

Canary has unveiled a more affordable version of its home security camera that launches today. Canary View is priced under $100 and offers many of the same great features as the more expensive Canary All-In-One. Canary also has a new Amazon Alexa skill as well as an upcoming AI-powered security feature to show off.

Canary View features a familiar design that includes a 147-degree wide-angle lens that captures 1080p video. That’s the same lens and video quality as Canary All-In-One minus the built-in alarm and air quality sensors.

The cheaper indoor home security camera still features access from Canary’s mobile app and works with new AI features like person detection. No word on HomeKit support from Canary yet, but View also works with Canary’s new Alexa skill which lets you view your video feed on Echo Spot, Echo Show, and compatible Fire TV devices.

As for package detection, here’s how Canary describes the latest AI feature for its Flex outdoor camera:

Using the same AI and machine learning technologies underlying Person Detection, Package Detection delivers additional intelligent and actionable alerts to users, providing custom notifications to users as soon as their device has detected a package delivery. Available on Canary Flex, the world’s most versatile indoor/outdoor HD security camera, Package Detection will enable peace-of-mind to users awaiting the arrival of home deliveries or concerned about package theft. Users will have full in sight on when their deliveries arrive and everything that happens until retrieval.

Canary View is available to purchase from canary.is for $99 starting today and coming to more retailers later this month. Package Detection is promised for Membership customers with Canary Flex in the first half of this year.

