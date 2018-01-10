You can now ask Siri about tennis and golf tournament results, as well as player stats

Apple has taught Siri more about sport ahead of the Australian Open starting this weekend. iPhone, iPad , Apple Watch and Mac users can now ask questions to Siri like ‘Hey Siri, how is Roger Federer doing’ or ‘Hey Siri, who is ahead in the Pebble Beach tournament’.

You can also ask for player biographies and more information relating to the sporting events coming up and historical records. Details below on exactly what Siri knows about in golf and tennis …

The new tennis and golf knowledge joins Siri’s existing sports features for football, hockey, baseball and more.

For tennis, Siri knows about the ATP world tour and the WTA (Women’s Tennis Association) with data from Grand Slams in 2016, 2017 and 2018.

Apple has taught Siri about golfing information from the PGA and LPGA tours for men’s and women’s results. Users can ask questions about golf tournaments from this year and last year, as well as data on every Grand Slam since 2007.

Some more example queries that you can try out right now on your iPhone:

Tennis: “Hey Siri, who is winning the Nadal/Murray match in the Australian Open?” “Hey Siri, who is playing at Wimbledon today?” “Hey Siri, when was the French Open?” “Hey Siri, where was Wimbledon?” “Hey Siri, how did Serena Williams do in the Australian

Golf: “Hey Siri, who is ahead in the Pebble Beach tournament?” “Hey Siri, what is Richie Fowler’s score so far in the Sony Open?” “Hey Siri, show me the Players Championship leaderboard.” “Hey Siri, who won the British Open Golf tournament?”



These queries work across Apple’s operating systems and are attributed directly to Apple through the Siri Knowledge database, unlike other types of queries like weather or trivia which are branded as coming from other sources like Wikipedia.

In our testing, Siri can respond with plain text replies as well as rich tabulated data where appropriate. Siri will also take care in noticing the tense in which the request was made; asking ‘when was the French Open’ will show the 2017 schedule whereas a similar question posed as ‘when is the French Open’ returns the start and end date for the 2018 tournament.

In our quick testing, Siri provided rich relevant answers for most queries you can imagine although it sometimes struggled with understanding pronunciations of non-English phrases like player’s names.

On the whole, it is a substantial new domain that Siri can now understand and provide useful answers. Another step in Siri’s continued, iterative, evolution.