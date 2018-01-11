155: iPhone SE 2 rumors, iOS parental controls & Apple AirPort’s future | 9to5Mac Happy Hour

This week Benjamin and Zac discuss Apple’s entry in the video consortium behind AV1, iPhone SE 2 rumors and our headphone jack predictions, the need for more robust parental controls on iOS, the future of Apple’s AirPort hardware and selling mesh routers, and Siri’s latest tricks.

9to5Mac Happy Hour is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play Music, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

9to5Mac Happy Hour

New episodes of 9to5Mac Happy Hour are recorded every week. Subscribe to our podcast to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.

Hosts:

Here’s what we discussed in this episode:

Sponsor:

Hyper: Hyper unveils USB-C hub w/ built-in 7.5W Qi wireless charger & stand

You can also get 20% off all Hyper’s other USB-C hubs with coupon code “9to5mac” for a limited time until January 14.

Feedback?

Drop us a line at happyhour@9to5mac.com. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!