What are you most excited to see at WWDC 2018? [Poll]

Apple today officially announced dates for annual developer conference, WWDC 2018. This year, the event will run from June 4th through June 8th in San Jose, California at the McEnery Convention Center.

WWDC 2018 will mark the unveil of Apple’s latest software updates, as well as some potential hardware updates. What are you most excited to see at this year’s event?

As we outlined in our full software roundup earlier this month, Apple is expected to showcase iOS 12, watchOS 5, tvOS 12, and macOS 10.14 updates at WWDC. iOS 12 is expected to focus on stability and performance improvements, though iOS and macOS are expected to add support for cross platform apps this year.

Furthermore, watchOS 5 could include fitness updates, support for sleep tracking, and new watch faces. tvOS is still lacking support for Dolby Atmos, while we could also see updates in anticipation of Apple’s original content efforts.

HomePod users are also eagerly still awaiting Airplay 2, which adds support for multi-room playback and stereo pairing. iOS 11.3 briefly included this feature, but it was removed in later betas.

As for hardware, some reports have indicated that Apple has new iPad Pros in store for WWDC, while others have said new iPads aren’t coming until this fall. These refreshed iPad Pros are expected to include smaller bezels, as well as Face ID support and the removal of the Home button.

Apple is also working on updates to its Mac lineup, including a new 13-inch MacBook/MacBook Air refresh, spec bumps for the current MacBook Pro, and a new 12-inch MacBook.

Hardware updates are somewhat unclear, however, as WWDC has not typically been a hardware-focused event. However, Apple last year announced the iMac Pro, HomePod, and updates to iMacs and all Mac laptops at the event. Based on last year’s precedent, it’s not out of the question that we’ll see the new hardware at WWDC in June.

Personally, I’m incredibly excited for a new 10.5-inch iPad Pro with Face ID, as well as iOS 12. What are you most excited to see at WWDC this year? Let us know in the poll below and discuss further down in the comments!

