The best charging docks and stands for Apple Watch

The Apple Watch features a unique magnetic charging puck that, on its own, can be a bit cumbersome to manage. However, a variety of third-party docks and stands exist that can make Apple Watch charging as seamless as possible, with the same inductive charging puck.

Read on for the best Apple Watch docks and stands…

One thing to keep in mind here is that Apple does have its own AirPower charging mat coming out, perhaps as early as this month. AirPower, however, will only work with the Apple Watch Series 3, iPhone 8 and iPhone X, and AirPods with an updated case design.

All of these options work regardless of what Apple Watch model you have and are more affordable than Apple’s AirPower will likely be. However, for those of you with the latest and greatest Apple devices, AirPower might be worth the wait.

Nevertheless, here our some our picks for the best Apple Watch charging docks and stands.

Twelve South HiRise for Apple Watch

Twelve South is known for its high-quality Apple accessories, and its Apple Watch stand doesn’t disappoint. While many other Apple Watch charging stands leave the power cable dangling along the side, the Twelve South HiRise features a sleek compartment design that hides the cable in the base, as seen above.

The Twelve South HiRise for Apple Watch is available in both black and silver for $19.99.

Read our full review here.

Spigen Aluminum S330 Apple Watch Stand

Well-respected accessory maker Spigen offers one of the most affordable aluminum Apple Watch stands. This one includes a cutout for managing the Apple Watch power cable, while the charging puck itself sits perfectly in its own cutout. Furthermore, the aluminum design will match well with your other Apple devices.

Spigen’s Apple Watch stand costs just $10.99 and has 4.5/5 stars from thousands of users.

Read our full review here.

Elago’s W3 Apple Watch Stand

If you’re looking for a blast from the past, Elago offers an Apple Watch stand that’s based primarily on the vintage Mac design. With a cut out aligned perfectly for the Apple Watch’s display, Elago’s stand makes your smartwatch look just like a classic desktop Mac.

Elago’s W3 Apple Watch stand is available for $9.99 with 5/5 stars from over 600 users.

Read our hands-on here.

Mophie Charging Dock/Stand for Apple Watch

Mophie’s Apple Watch stand is one of the more elegant solutions on the market. With excellent cable management and a beautiful aluminum, Mophie’s offering is my personal favorite on this list.

While Mophie’s Apple Watch stand normally retails for nearly $50, you can get it in refurbished condition for $14.99. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Belkin’s Valet Charge Dock

If you’re looking for an all-in-one solution for charging your Apple Watch and iPhone, Belkin’s Valet Charge Dock is one of the best solutions available. Unlike many other docks, The Valet features integrated Lightning connectivity, as well as an integrated Apple Watch charging puck.

You pay a premium for the Belkin Valet Charge Dock, though. You can pick one up today for $129.99 from Belkin’s website. The accessory maker also offers a slightly less premium ‘PowerHouse’ dock for $99.99.

Read our full review here.

Nomad Stand for Apple Watch

Nomad offers a pair of beautiful Apple Watch accessories. Headlining its lineup is its curved aluminum stand, available in silver and space gray. The power cable runs through the base of the stand, ensuring for a tidy setup.

The Nomad Stand for Apple is available in space gray for $39.95, while the silver model is currently on sale for $24.97.

Nomad Pod for Apple Watch

Nomad also offers a portable take on Apple Watch charging with its Pod accessory. This one packs an Apple Watch charger into a portable battery pack, meaning you can charge your watch no matter where you are. Sticking true to the Nomad branding, this is perfect for on-the-go users.

Nomad’s Pod starts at $19.95, while the Pod Pro with Lightning cable support is $49.95.

Apple’s official Apple Watch Magnetic Charging Dock

Apple offers its own first-party Magnetic Charging Dock for Apple Watch. It’s a pretty basic solution, though it does integrate the charging puck directly into the dock and connects via Lightning.

You can pick up Apple’s official Magnetic Charging Dock for Apple Watch for $79.

Read our full review here.

Other options under $15

While these are some of our top picks, a variety of other options exist for under $15 with various different designs and solutions for handling the power cable:

What dock or stand do you use to charge your Apple Watch? Or are you holding out for AirPower to get the wireless charging trifecta? Let us know down in the comments!

