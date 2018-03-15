Apple’s Family Sharing iCloud feature was introduced back in 2o14 with iOS 8, but for several years many users requested a way to share one iCloud storage plan with multiple accounts. Apple brought this option to users with iOS 11, but for many it’s not turned on by default. Follow along for how to share one iCloud Storage plan with your whole family.

AirPods

Depending on when and how you set up Family Sharing, iCloud Storage may be turned off by default. One other thing to keep in mind before we go further. You’ll need the 200GB plan ($2.99/month) or higher to share it. These steps assume you already have Family Sharing set up (read more here if you need help getting going with it).

How to share one iCloud storage plan with your whole family

Open Settings then tap on your name Next tap on Family Sharing Under SHARED FEATURES, tap on iCloud Storage Follow the prompts to turn the feature on if you have a 50GB or less. Toggle the feature on if you have a 200GB or greater plan

If you have the 50GB or 5GB iCloud Storage plan you’ll need to upgrade, but it only takes a family of three to make it worth it.

Apple allows up to six people to be a part of a Family Sharing account. If you’d like to create an Apple ID for a child and manage and approve their purchases, make sure to create their Apple ID from your iPhone or iPad.

If you are setting up Family Sharing for the first time, you’ll need to follow the steps outlined above if you don’t select iCloud Storage as the first feature you’d like to share with family members during the initial set up process.

For more help getting the most out of your Apple devices, check out our how to guide as well as the following articles:

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: